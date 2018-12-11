New Canaan YMCA hosts Family Hanukkah Party

NEW CANAAN — Bringing more light into the world through laughter, fun and candles made of s’mores, Chabad New Canaan Jewish Center hosted its annual Family Hanukkah Party Sunday morning at the YMCA.

“It’s the seventh day of Hanukkah and it’s wonderful to celebrate with the community,” said Rabbi Levi Mendelow.

The gathering featured traditional doughnuts and craft projects, including construction of graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate candles used to make a s’more menorah, which was lit by the rabbi.

He noted that Hanukkah was “a universal message of light over darkness,” as well as an opportunity for good deeds.

Toward that end he acknowledged the Y’s kindness and hospitality in hosting the event.