https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/New-Canaan-Views-feel-right-at-home-beside-the-13264739.php New Canaan Views: feel right at home beside the wood shed Published 11:05 pm EDT, Thursday, September 27, 2018 An animal’s abode at the New Canan Nature Center. An animal’s abode at the New Canan Nature Center. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Contributed Photo Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 An animal’s abode at the New Canan Nature Center. An animal’s abode at the New Canan Nature Center. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Contributed Photo New Canaan Views: feel right at home beside the wood shed 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Mark Judge's book validates Christine Ford's timeline of the alleged Kavanaugh assault 2 Fox News: hearing is ‘Disaster’ for GOP 3 5 Questions with... Jennifer Iannuzzi, returning therapist 4 Stamford man gets six months in jail for court outburst 5 Bridgeport EOC closely monitoring approaching storm 6 New Metro-North schedule starts Sunday 7 New Canaan man charged with DUI View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.