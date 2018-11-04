  • On the sidewealk along Farm Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News

    On the sidewealk along Farm Road.

    On the sidewealk along Farm Road.

    Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

On the sidewealk along Farm Road.

On the sidewealk along Farm Road.

Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media