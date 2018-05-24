New Canaan High School theater to end season with Sister Act

















NEW CANAAN — In four years, Lauren Smith has been a part of 15 New Canaan High School theater productions.

And in New Canaan’s upcoming rendition of Sister Act, the 16th and final performance of Smith’s high school career, she’ll go out as the lead.

“I play Deloris Van Cartier. I’m a professional singer and I’m dating a man named Curtis. I see him murder someone, so I have to hide in a convent,” Smith, 17, explained.

Deloris, a character made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1992 feature film, is a Las Vegas lounge singer who sees her mobster boyfriend off a man. She contacts police and is placed into witness protection by Lieutenant Eddie Souther

“I’m the head police officer and the love interest,” said Wyatt Lysenko, a 16-year-old junior, who will play Souther. “It’s my idea to hide her in this convent which she kind of flips upside down.”

At the convent, Smith’s character meets Mother Superior, the lead nun whose feathers are ruffled by the flashy Vegas singer’s presence, played by 16-year-old junior Kaleigh McCarthy.

More Information For more information or tickets, visit http://www.newcanaanhighschooltheatre.com/sister-act.html

“She gets a little nervous and upset when Doloris arrives to the convent,” said McCarthy.

The show features music that Lysenko describes as, “if disco and gospel had a baby,” and is a more modern than the group's last production, 42nd Street, which is set in the Great Depression.

“It’s really interesting to come off a show like 42nd Street where you have to put yourself in the mindset of the people who lived through that decade to come to a show like this which is so much more alive,” Lysenko said.

This is New Canaan High School Theatre’s fourth production of the year. Normally, the cast said, they would end the year with a revue of some sort, which requires less rehearsal and is less labor-intensive.

But this year, the group has undergone an intense rehearsal schedule since early April under the direction of Dee Alexander to get ready for their performances June 1 at 7 p.m. and June 2 at 2 and 7 p.m.

For Smith, it’s a bittersweet ending to her high school theater career.

“It’s fun and it’s nice. This one’s a special show because I’ve been with a lot of these people for three years. I’m seeing new faces and seeing old faces and I call them my sisters and my family in the show and that’s really what they are to me,” Smith said.

“I’m preparing myself, because it’s definitely hitting me in the heart.”

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586