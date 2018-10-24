https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/New-Canaan-FD-Basement-fire-caused-limited-damage-13331165.php
New Canaan FD: Basement fire caused limited damage
Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan Fire Department / Contributed Photo
NEW CANAAN — Firefighters got a basement fire under control quickly Tuesday evening, officials said.
The blaze sparked up in a Lakeview Avenue basement before 7 p.m. There were no injuries reported and limited damage to the residence, officials said. There was no further information provided.
Since the cause of the fire was not released, there is likely an investigation underway to get to the bottom of what led to the flames.
