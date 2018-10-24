New Canaan FD: Basement fire caused limited damage

New Canaan, Conn., firefighters quickly put out a basement fire on Oct. 23, 2018.

NEW CANAAN — Firefighters got a basement fire under control quickly Tuesday evening, officials said.

The blaze sparked up in a Lakeview Avenue basement before 7 p.m. There were no injuries reported and limited damage to the residence, officials said. There was no further information provided.

Since the cause of the fire was not released, there is likely an investigation underway to get to the bottom of what led to the flames.