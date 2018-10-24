  • New Canaan, Conn., firefighters quickly put out a basement fire on Oct. 23, 2018. Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post Contributed

    Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / New Canaan Fire Department / Contributed Photo

NEW CANAAN — Firefighters got a basement fire under control quickly Tuesday evening, officials said.

The blaze sparked up in a Lakeview Avenue basement before 7 p.m. There were no injuries reported and limited damage to the residence, officials said. There was no further information provided.

Since the cause of the fire was not released, there is likely an investigation underway to get to the bottom of what led to the flames.