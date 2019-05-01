New California rail plan pegs Central Valley line at $18.3B

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California rail officials say a reworked plan to build 171 miles of track in the Central Valley will cost $18.3 billion and be completed by 2028.

That's nearly a decade later than the initial estimate for a much longer Los Angeles to San Francisco line.

The updated plan released Wednesday offered the first formal look at changes to the project suggested by new Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Officials had been focusing on building a segment from the Central Valley all the way to San Francisco. Now the focus is shifting to first building a line from Bakersfield to Merced. Newsom stresses completing the full line is still the ultimate goal.

The report shows the cost of a segment of track already under construction is jumping by $1.8 billion to $12.4 billion.