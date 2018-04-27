Photo: Dave Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charles Neville arrives with The Neville Brothers on stage to perform during the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2008.

Photo: Dave Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notable Deaths of 2018

Photo: Antonella Ragazzoni / Eyeem/Getty Images/EyeEm
Verne Troyer, 1969-2018: Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil’s small, silent sidekick "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie franchise, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was 49.

Photo: Dan Steinberg
Avicii,1989-2018: In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait in New York. Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead, Friday April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.  less
Photo: Amy Sussman, Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
Barbara Bush, 1925-2018: Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Houston. She was 92. less
Photo: Doug Mills, AP
Carl Kasell, 1934-2018: Newscaster Carl Kasell, a signature voice of NPR who brought his gravitas to "Morning Edition" and later his wit to "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" dies Tuesday, April 17, 2018. He was 84. NPR said Kasell died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease in Potomac, Maryland. He retired in 2014.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty
Harry Anderson, 1952-2018: Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the television comedy series "Night Court," was found dead in his North Carolina home Monday, April 16, 2018. He was 65. Anderson also starred in the series "Dave's World" and appeared on "Cheers" as con man Harry "The Hat" Gittes.
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
R. Lee Ermey, 1944-2018: R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket," died Sunday morning, April 15, 2018, from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.
Photo: Jack Hanrahan, AP
Milos Forman, 1932-2018: Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut. He was 86.
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Art Bell, 1945-2018: Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, died at his home in southern Nevada Friday, April 13, 2018. He was 72. Bell hosted the popular radio talk show "Coast to Coast AM" before he left the airwaves in 2002. 
Photo: Aaron Mayes, AP
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 1936-2018: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela revered by many in South Africa as the "Mother of the Nation," but criticized by others over a brutal apartheid-era killing by her thuggish bodyguards, died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday, April 2, 2018, after being admitted with a kidney infection. She was 81.

Photo: Greg English
Steven Bochco, 1943-2018: Steven Bochco, the Emmy-winning television writer-producer who brought "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law" and "NYPD Blue" to the small screen, died in his sleep after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 74.

Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP
Rusty Staub, 1944-2018: Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 73. Affectionately dubbed "Le Grand Orange," Staub was a six-time All-Star and the only player in major league history to have at least 500 hits with four teams. Popular with fans and teammates all over the United States and Canada, he was most adored in New York and Montreal.     

Photo: Ron Frehm, AP
Linda Brown, 1943-2018: Linda Brown, center, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at age 75. Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka, and the case was sparked when he and several black families were turned away. The NAACP’s legal arm brought the lawsuit to challenge segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation.     

Photo: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, Getty
Louise Slaughter, 1929-2018: Veteran U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became the first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at a Washington hospital where she was being treated after falling in her home. She was 88.

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Stephen Hawking, 1942-2018: Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became an international best-seller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.     

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA, Getty
Roger Bannister, 1929-2018: Roger Bannister, who as a lanky medical student at Oxford in 1954 electrified the sports world and lifted postwar England's spirits when he became the first athlete to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Oxford at 88.

Photo: Anonymous
David Ogden Stiers, 1942-2018: Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as the snooty Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on the popular TV show "MASH," died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

Photo: ROBYN BECK
Nanette Fabray, 1920-2018:

Nanette Fabray, the vivacious actress, singer and dancer who became a star in Broadway musicals, on television as Sid Caesar's comic foil and in such hit movies as "The Band Wagon,"  died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., at age 97.

Photo: Anonymous, AP
Rev. Billy Graham, 1918-2018:

The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his home in North Carolina Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. He was 99.

Photo: JOHN BAZEMORE, AP
Vic Damone, 1928-2018: Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Florida at the age of 89. Damone's easy-listening romantic ballads brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances.     

Photo: Bobby Bank, WireImage
John Mahoney, 1940-2018: John Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad in "Frasier" played counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Mahoney was 77.

Photo: Reed Saxon
Dennis Edwards, 1943-2018: Dennis Edwards, a Grammy-winning former member of the famed Motown group the Temptations, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.

Photo: David Redfern, Redferns Via Getty Images
Mort Walker, 1923-2018:

Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at his home in Stamford, Conn. He was 94.

Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Ursula K. Le Guin, 1929-2018:

Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at her home in Portland, Oregon, at 88.

Photo: Dan Tuffs, Getty Images
Dolores O'Riordan, 1971-2018:

Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at a London hotel. She was 46.

Photo: Bruno Bebert, AP
Mark E Smith

Mark E Smith from post-punk band, The Fall, the fall died at the age of 60 in January. Smith formed The Fall when punk hit 1970s Manchester, and the gray industrial English city sprouted innovative bands including Joy Division and The Buzzcocks. Irascible and inimitable, Smith kept The Fall going for four decades and more than 30 albums. He was the band's only permanent member, hiring, firing and falling out with several dozen musicians along the way.

Photo: Frans Schellekens/Redferns
John Young, 1930-2018

This 1965 photo made available by NASA shows John Young during the Gemini 3 mission. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (NASA via AP)

Photo: AP
Jerry Van Dyke, 1931-2018:

Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television's "Coach," died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in Arkansas. He was 86.

Photo: Gabe Palacio, Getty Images
FILE - In a May 4, 2008 file photo, Charles Neville arrives with The Neville Brothers on stage to perform during the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the New Orleans Fairgrounds Racetrack in New Orleans. New Orleans-born saxophone player Charles Neville has died at age 79. A publicist for Aaron Neville’s management agency confirmed the death in an email. less
Photo: Dave Martin, AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans-born saxophone player Charles Neville, who once backed up B.B. King and later gained fame with the Neville Brothers band and their rollicking blend of funk, jazz and rhythm and blues, has died. He was 79.

His death came Thursday, months after he disclosed he was fighting pancreatic cancer.

Neville's career dated to the 1950s when he performed with King and other musical greats. Yet he was best known for three decades of performances with his siblings Aaron, Art and Cyril as the Grammy-winning Neville Brothers band. The band was formed in the 1970s and gained fans with high-energy performances featuring a distinctive fusion of funk, jazz and New Orleans rhythm and blues.

A publicist for Aaron Neville's management agency confirmed the death in an email. Aaron Neville, who first disclosed the news to WWL-TV in New Orleans, declined an interview but posted a lengthy tribute to his brother on Facebook.

"I know you have a spot in the heavenly band next to James Booker, James Black, Herbert Hardesty, Fats Domino, Johnny Adams all the jazz bebop players who you turned me on to," Aaron Neville wrote. "Dizzy, Charlie Parker, Miles and the list goes on."

Charles Neville, who lived in Massachusetts in recent years, had announced in January that he had pancreatic cancer.

His death came a day before the opening of his home town's signature musical and cultural event, the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The Neville Brothers were a fixture on closing day of the festival for years. And members of the family continue to be a part of the event. Aaron is scheduled for a May 4 performance. Charles' daughter, singer Charmaine Neville, is scheduled for a May 5 performance, the same day Aaron's son Ivan performs with his band Dumpstaphunk.

Charles' Neville's life included a stint at Louisiana's state prison in the early 1960s. He told an interviewer that he was sentenced to five years for possession of two marijuana cigarettes. The prison was notoriously dangerous but Neville said on the public radio program "Music Inside Out" that the time there sharpened his musicianship.

He explained that he worked in the prison music room. "I stayed in the music room practicing all day," he said. He also had access to books on music, and, at times, exposure to other imprisoned musicians. "James Booker was there," he said, referring to a celebrated New Orleans pianist.