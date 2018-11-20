Nevada officials work to adapt voter-passed ballot questions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State officials are working to implement an automatic voter registration law and other ballot initiatives passed by voters earlier this month.

Nevada voters on Nov. 6 rejected a ballot measure to break up a monopoly by the state's electric utility but approved four other initiatives, which now become law. A fifth ballot initiative to increase the amount of power that Nevada gets from renewable energy sources needs to be approved by voters a second time in 2020 in order to take effect.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the state Department of Motor Vehicles and Secretary of State's office are figuring out how to adapt the voter registration law.

A sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products will be ready to take effect in January but legislators need to act before a similar exemption is granted for medical equipment.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com