Nevada officials quarantine horse, warn of virus

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State agriculture officials have ordered the quarantine or a horse in southern Nevada that tested positive for an equine herpes virus after the state high school rodeo last month in Pahrump.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said Friday there is no public health risk. But it's warning horse owners in Nevada and surrounding states to watch for signs of a fever, cough or runny nose in any animals that may have been exposed to the virus known as EHV-1.

State Veterinarian JJ Goicoechea says it can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses. It can be spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.

The state rodeo was held in Pahrump Feb. 22-24. No details have been released about the quarantined facility in Clark County.