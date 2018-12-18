Nevada family sues Scouts after boy shot in eye with arrow

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas family is suing the Boy Scouts of America after their son was hit in the eye by an arrow while attending a Scouting event.

The lawsuit filed last week in Nevada court alleges that the boy was at a multi-day camping event in February 2016 that features outdoor and "dangerous activities" including archery and knife throwing.

The family says in court documents that another child purchased a bow and arrow from a vendor at the event and fired an arrow which hit the boy in the eye.

The lawsuit doesn't offer specifics about the boy's wounds but says he sustained injuries to his "right eye, psyche, organs and systems" which "may be permanent and disabling."

The Boy Scouts of America called the incident a "terrible accident."