Nevada Senate candidate losing by 28 votes to seek recount

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democrat who appears to be losing a race for a Nevada state Senate seat by 28 votes says she will seek a recount.

Results from Tuesday show Republican Keith Pickard beat Julie Pazina by 28 votes in the 20th Senate District.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race for Pickard.

Pazina says in a statement that with a razor thin margin, it's worth taking a second look at the tally. She plans to ask for a recount after a county canvass of results Wednesday.

Pickard told The Associated Press that he would probably ask for the same if he was in Pazina's shoes but he doesn't think the recount will change the outcome.

The Senate seat covering Henderson and south Las Vegas had been represented by Republican Michael Roberson, who unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor.