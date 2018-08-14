Neighbors of speedway appeal to state supreme court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Neighbors of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway have asked the state supreme court to stop the track's plans from holding a planned country music festival on its grounds.

In May, a judge ruled in favor of the Loudon track. The neighbors cited a 1989 agreement that prohibits the track from hosting concerts that aren't tied to racing events. But the judge found that property bought after 1989 and zoned for concerts and outdoor events isn't part of the agreement.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the neighbors say the judge misinterpreted the meaning of the agreement regarding property bought after it was reached.

Loudon officials granted permission for the three-day concert in 2019, followed by a review of the event, including noise levels.

