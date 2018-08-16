Neighbors injured while saving child from burning home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are being treated for injuries after entering a neighbor's burning home to rescue a child.

The St. Louis Fire Department says a blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at a home in south St. Louis. The department says two neighbors rescued a child and were injured when they escaped the blaze through a broken window. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The child's age and gender were not immediately released, and authorities say the child was being evaluated for injuries.

The one-story brick home had smoke pouring out of it by the time firefighters arrive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.