Nebraska town considers ordinance targeting immigrants

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska community is seeking to bar employing or renting residences to people living in the U.S. illegally.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Scribner City Council approved last month the first round of an ordinance designed to prohibit hiring and renting apartments or homes to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The move mirrors neighboring Fremont's similar ordinance, which went into effect four years ago amid negative publicity.

The push for such rules comes as eastern Nebraska prepares for an influx of workers for Costco's new chicken processing plant.

The Costco plant will employ 1,000 workers when opening next year and could change the face of Scribner's population, which is 96 percent white.

Scribner needs at least one more approving vote before the ordinance could go into effect.

