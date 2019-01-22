Nebraska senators begin debate on length of filibusters

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a new debate over legislative rules that determine how long senators can run a filibuster to block bills they oppose.

The proposed rule change debated Tuesday would guarantee at least 10 ½ hours of debate per bill — six hours on first-round debate, three hours on second-round debate and 90 minutes on third-round discussion.

Some senators say legislative speakers need the flexibility to determine the length of debate, a practice that's been in place for decades.

The number of filibusters has surged in recent years, raising concerns that Nebraska lawmakers aren't using their time efficiently even though many senators say filibusters are an important tool to protect minority rights.

Some senators note that Nebraska's one-house Legislature doesn't have a second chamber to counter its actions.