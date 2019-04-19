Nebraska's 2.8% March jobless rate down over past year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska's unemployment rate remained unchanged last month at 2.8%.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary March rate was a tenth of a point under the year-ago figure of 2.9%. It also was well below the March's national figure of 3.8 percent, which is down two-tenths of a point from 4 percent a year ago.

It's the eighth straight month the Nebraska figure's been 2.8 percent.

The preliminary nonfarm employment figure last month was more than 1.01 million, down 1,172 over the past year and up 2,396 over March.