Nebraska now accepting applications to grow hemp legally

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state officials are now accepting applications for people who want to grow hemp legally.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture made the announcement Friday, less than a month after lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts agreed to legalize the crop and regulate how it's grown and processed.

Aspiring growers who are interested must apply for and receive a signed license agreement from the department. Applications are now available online at http://nda.nebraska.gov/hemp .

Applications must be received by Friday, June 28.

Growing, handling and processing hemp without a signed license agreement remains illegal.

Supporters of the new state law say it will help farmers diversify their crops and provide economic benefits to Nebraska.