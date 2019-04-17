Nebraska advances scaled-back bill aimed at wind energy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a scaled-back bill that could make it harder to install wind-energy transmission lines on private property if landowners object.

A new version the measure that was previously defeated won first-round approval Wednesday on a 40-1 vote.

The original bill would have barred Nebraska's public power organizations from using eminent domain to install transmission lines for use by privately developed wind-energy farms. Opponents say it would have stifled wind energy development in Nebraska.

Senators agreed to revive the measure, however, and reached a compromise. The new version still allows eminent domain for renewable energy projects, but gives opponents a better opportunity to challenge such projects in court.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, whose district includes Nebraska's scenic Sandhills.