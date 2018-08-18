Nebraska accepting comments on statewide transportation plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a draft statewide transportation improvement program for a four-year period.

Copies are available from each of the department's eight district offices. The program covers the fiscal years 2019 through 2022.

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a program. The program must list all highway and transit projects that will use federal money, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It's updated every year on Oct. 1.

Federal law requires that all citizens and other interested parties get a reasonable opportunity to comment on the proposal and any potential amendments.

The public comment period began Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. central time on Aug. 31.