Nearly a foot of snow atop Sierra; more on way to Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another Pacific storm system is headed for Lake Tahoe where nearly a foot of snow (30 centimeters) fell overnight and one ski resort has closed due to inclement weather.

Heavenly Mountain on Tahoe's south end closed Thursday because of increasing winds and heavy snowfall forecast into the weekend but planned to open Friday.

About 11 inches (28 cm) of snow was reported early Thursday at Kirkwood Mountain and 7 inches (18 cm) at Northstar California near Truckee, California.

Five inches (12 cm) of snow was reported at Incline Village on Tahoe's north shore.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Lake Tahoe region above 7,000 feet from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday with as much as 20 inches (50 cm) of snow possible on the mountaintops and winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph).