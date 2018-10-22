Nearly 42,000 Nevadans registered to vote in October

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Secretary of State reports nearly 42,000 people registered to vote in in October, setting a new record for active registered voters in the state.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske's office reported over the weekend that 1,560,928 Nevadans were active, registered voters in time for the November midterm elections.

Democrats make up 38 percent of those voters, Republicans are 34 percent and nonpartisans are 22 percent.

The number doesn't include the total number of registered voters, including inactive voters.

Inactive voters are those who don't vote in a series of elections or fail to respond to a mailing card asking them to confirm their status. They're still eligible to vote.

Cegavske's office says the number of active registered voters is up by nearly 7 percent from the same period in 2016.

Voter registration closed Oct. 18.