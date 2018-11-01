Navajo considers buying coal-fired power plant on its land

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — As states shy away from coal, an Arizona tribe is exploring the purchase of a coal-fired power plant on its land.

The Navajo Generating Station near the Arizona-Utah border and its feed mine are slated to close at the end of 2019, the victims of cheaper power from natural gas.

Clark Moseley is the chief executive of the Navajo Transitional Energy Company. He said Thursday the Navajo Nation has invited the company to look into buying the plant. Hundreds of Navajos work in the coal industry.

Moseley says the company expects to have a plan by the end of the year.

The move is considered risky.

Two other companies that ended negotiations to take over the plant in September couldn't get anyone to commit to buying the power beyond 2019.