Navajo Nation Council OKs bill on police standards, training

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is moving to set its own standards and training requirements for certification of tribal police officers instead of continuing to rely on processes used by the federal government or states.

A bill to create training requirements and create an oversight commission was approved by the Navajo Nation Council on Thursday, the final day of the council's summer session.

Supporters of the legislation said tribal police and other law enforcement personnel need to be trained in addressing complex public safety issues related to the tribe's reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The legislation was approved by the council on a 15-1 vote and is subject to approval by tribal President Russell Begaye.