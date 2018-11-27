Naugatuck man issued infraction for marijuana possession

NEW CANAAN — A 32-year-old Naugatuck man was given an infraction for possession of marijuana, police said.

On Nov. 23 at 3:22 p.m., New Canaan police say an officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on New Norwalk Road with illegal window tints.

After pulling over the driver, a vehicle search was conducted. As a result of the investigation, the passenger — Enrique Delvalle-Perez — was issued an infraction for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, police said.

According to police, a verbal warning was also given to the driver for the illegal window tint.

