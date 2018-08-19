Natrona County School District: No misuse of credit cards

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Natrona County School District officials responding to a critical Forbes article say there was no misuse of district credit cards, but they acknowledge spending records could be more transparent.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Ryan Kelly, director of district business services, spoke to reporters a day after the article outlined several expenses, like a $6,195 bill from Krispy Kreme, $10,247 in iTunes expenditures and various domestic trips.

During a roughly 20-month period, the district racked up nearly $10 million in credit card charges. More than $1.2 million of that was listed for entertainment and travel.

Kelly says the vendors, not the district, categorized their services. He says the Krispy Kreme items were paid for by student fundraisers; iTunes was for education apps for iPads; and the hotel stays were typically for conferences.

The article comes as the state grapples with an education funding crisis.

