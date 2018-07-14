Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1944 file photo, Nancy Sinatra holds her newborn son, Frank, at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, N.J.
FILE - In this March 11, 1946 file photo, at a crowded table at Ciro's, Frank Sinatra steals a glance at his Oscar which he won for his performance in the film "The House I Live In," as his wife Nancy looks on at left.
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 1971 file photo, producer Ross Hunter and Nancy Sinatra Sr., pose at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 1950 file photo, Nancy Sinatra Sr. takes the witness stand in Superior Court in Santa Monica, Calif., where she was granted a decree of separate maintenance from singer Frank Sinatra.
In this Dec. 12, 2007 file photo, Nancy Sinatra Sr. smiles with Paramount Pictures producer A.C. Lyles, as they attend the unveiling of a 10-foot image of the Frank Sinatra commemorative postal stamp.
Sinatra was said to have weighed 13 1/2 lbs. at his birth in Hoboken, N.J. in 1915. He was delivered by the use of forceps, which perforated an eardrum and scarred the left side of his face.
Difficult birth

Sinatra was said to have weighed 13 1/2 lbs. at his birth in Hoboken, N.J. in 1915. He was delivered by the use of forceps, which perforated an eardrum and scarred the left side of his face.
His mother, a n immigrant from Genoa, Italy, was a midwife who, according to gossipy biographer Kitty Kelley, ran an illegal abortion service.
Dolly Sinatra

His mother, a n immigrant from Genoa, Italy, was a midwife who, according to gossipy biographer Kitty Kelley, ran an illegal abortion service.
His father, not pictured here, was an illiterate immigrant from near Palermo, Italy, who boxed under the name Marty O'Brien. He later became a firefighter and captain.
Antonino Martino Sinatra

His father, not pictured here, was an illiterate immigrant from near Palermo, Italy, who boxed under the name Marty O'Brien. He later became a firefighter and captain.
Though he was meticulous in his singing and recording, Sinatra never learned to read music.
Never read music

Though he was meticulous in his singing and recording, Sinatra never learned to read music.
Early on, he talked himself into a singing group called the Hoboken Four. They won the big-time radio show "Major Bowes' Amateur Hour." Later, Bowes would bring them back on the air under phony names such as the Secaucus Cockamamies.
He singed with Tommy Dorsey's big band in 1939 for $125 a week.
Dorsey years

He singed with Tommy Dorsey's big band in 1939 for $125 a week.
When he went solo in 1942, a bitter Dorsey reportedly said "I hope you fall on your ass."
Going solo

When he went solo in 1942, a bitter Dorsey reportedly said "I hope you fall on your ass."
His fans, many of them teenage girls, were wild for him. In 1944, they rioted in the streets of New York when people who had tickets to his first show of the day refused to leave and make room for the new audience. It was called the Columbus Day Riot.
Riot

His fans, many of them teenage girls, were wild for him. In 1944, they rioted in the streets of New York when people who had tickets to his first show of the day refused to leave and make room for the new audience. It was called the Columbus Day Riot.
Sinatra was turned down for military service in the Second World War. Army files purportedly say he was "not acceptable from a psychiatric viewpoint."
Military service

Sinatra was turned down for military service in the Second World War. Army files purportedly say he was "not acceptable from a psychiatric viewpoint."
After the war, Sinatra's career tanked, to the point that in 1952 he found himself playing the Kauai County Fair in Hawaii.
Lean years

After the war, Sinatra's career tanked, to the point that in 1952 he found himself playing the Kauai County Fair in Hawaii.
But his fortunes changed and he won the 1954 best supporting actor Oscar for the role of Maggio in "From Here to Eternity."
Rebound

But his fortunes changed and he won the 1954 best supporting actor Oscar for the role of Maggio in "From Here to Eternity."
When he was about to record "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" from the movie "Meet me in St. Louis," Sinatra asked the lyricist, Hugh Martin, to jolly up the line "Until then we'll have to muddle through somehow." He changed it to "Hang a shining star upon the highest bough." Singers are still divided between muddlers and hangers.
Similarly, he changed some of the lyrics in "The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha." Most notably, he changed "to love pure and chaste from afar" to "to be better far than you are." While the change is understandable, the new lyric is clumsy.
His 1967 album with guitarist Antonio Carlos Jobim was a runaway hit, scoring right behind "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" that year.
Triumph

His 1967 album with guitarist Antonio Carlos Jobim was a runaway hit, scoring right behind "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" that year.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101.
Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday and a posting on her web page said she died at 6:02 p.m. but didn't indicate where she died.
"She was a blessing and the light of my life," her daughter said.
Attempts to reach representatives for Sinatra Jr. late Friday were unsuccessful.
Nancy and Frank Sinatra had been dating as teenagers and married at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Feb. 4, 1939, just as Frank's singing career was about to take off. Three years before marrying the former Nancy Barbato, he had landed a 15-minute radio show on local station WAAT.
During the marriage's early years, the Sinatras lived in a modest apartment in Jersey City, where their two eldest children were born. For a time she was employed as a secretary while her husband worked as a singing waiter.
After Sinatra became a pop-music sensation in the 1940s, the couple moved to Los Angeles, where the singer would also become a movie star, raconteur, man about town and notorious womanizer.
Nancy Sinatra left Frank after his affair with actress Ava Gardner became public knowledge. Weeks after the pair's divorce became final in 1951, Sinatra's ex-husband married Gardner, while Sinatra went on to raise the couple's three children: Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.
After the gossip over the divorce and Gardner marriage died down, Nancy Sinatra devoted herself to family and numerous celebrity friends, largely withdrawing from the spotlight. She not only outlived her husband, who died in 1998, but her son, who died in 2016.
She is credited, under the name Nancy Barbato, on the Internet Movie Database with just two TV and film appearances, in her daughter Nancy's 1975 concert film, "Nancy and Lee in Las Vegas," and in 1974 on her friend Dinah Shore's talk show.
In later years she would become known as Nancy Sr., especially after daughter Nancy became a 1960s singing star in her own right with "These Boots Are Made For Walking" and other hit songs.
She also remained friendly with her ex-husband, the latter being said to have put in requests over the years for pasta and other Italian food dishes she was known to be an expert at preparing. She never remarried.
"There is no bitterness, only great respect and affection between Sinatra and his first wife," Gay Talese wrote in 1966, "and he has long been welcome in her home and has even been known to wander in at odd hours, stoke the fire, lie on the sofa, and fall asleep."