NYC subway stop closed for repairs until end of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — An important New York City subway station in Queens has closed for the rest of the year due to a need for repairs and renovations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority closed the busy Astoria Boulevard station Sunday and it will remain shut down until December as crews make major renovations. Likewise, the intersection where the station is located will close for approximately 20 weekends while the MTA demolishes and rebuilds the station's mezzanine, installs elevators and resurfaces the street.

The Astoria Boulevard station is one of Queens' busiest stops. The MTA says the work is part of a multipart project aimed at restoring the Astoria line.

The MTA advises riders to use the nearby Astoria-Ditmars and 30th Avenue stations as alternatives.