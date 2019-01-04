NYC street collapse triggers gas line and water main breaks

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City street near a construction site has collapsed, puncturing a gas line and water main that sent debris flying into vehicles.

Fire officials say no one was injured Friday afternoon in Queens' East Elmhurst neighborhood, by Northern Boulevard.

Con Edison quickly shut down the 24-inch (61-centimeter) gas line.

The loud explosion was followed by a messy chain reaction. The debris drilled a hole into the roof of one vehicle, shattering windows and slowing traffic amid a dusty cloud.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A stop work order was issued for the construction, which involved digging below the street.

A part of Northern Boulevard was shut down during the cleanup.

Officials say buildings in the area were not affected.