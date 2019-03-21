NYC settles with mother of man killed by police

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to the mother of a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by police in 2012.

Mohamed Bah, a 28-year-old taxi driver, was shot eight times in his Harlem apartment.

The city said the detective who fired the fatal shot had feared for his life when Bah lunged with a large knife.

The encounter resulted in an examination of NYPD protocol.

The city's law department says the officer acted reasonably under difficult circumstances but expresses hope that the settlement can bring a "measure of closure" to Bah's family.

Attorney Randolph McLaughlin tells the Daily News that Hawa Bah can finally move forward while viewing her son as a "champion of civil rights."

The $1.9 million settlement requires a judge's approval.