NYC council speaker calls for city control of subways

NEW YORK (AP) — The speaker of the New York City Council is calling for the city to take control of all of the city's mass transportation systems under an ambitious proposal.

Democratic Speaker Corey Johnson called for the creation of a new agency called Big Apple Transit during his state of the city address Tuesday that would absorb a number of city entities under the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The MTA is effectively controlled by the governor of New York, who appoints top officials and a plurality of MTA board members.

Johnson says the proposed agency would be funded by a local taxing authority.

Under Johnson's proposal, the mayor would have control over the city's transit system. A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says a city takeover is impractical.