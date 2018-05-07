NY wine, cheese makers to showcase products at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Wine and cheese makers from across New York state are heading to Albany to showcase their products before lawmakers.

Monday's gathering will feature the fifth annual "Sip and Sample," a social event for lawmakers and other state officials to try some of the state's best homemade foods and beverages.

The organizer of the event, the new York Wine Industry Association, says this year's "Sip and Sample" is expected to draw wine and food makers from Long Island, the Finger Lakes, the Hudson Valley and western New York.

New York's grape and wine industry includes more than 1,600 vineyards and 400 wineries, generating nearly $5 billion in economic benefits each year.