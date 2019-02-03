NY state: Record number of fake IDs seized in 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say ongoing efforts to crack down on fake identifications being used to illegally purchase alcohol in New York resulted in a record number of bogus ID seizures last year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state seized 892 of the fake documents as part of Operation Prevent in 2018, up from 814 the previous year. The Democrat says New York state has zero tolerance for underage drinking and will continue to conduct enforcement efforts to catch people who break beverage control laws.

The year-round compliance efforts led by investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles target concert venues, bars, restaurants and stores where alcohol is sold.

Officials say of the nearly 900 fake IDs seized last year, more than a third were confiscated at locations in western New York.