NY lawmakers to hold hearing on Metro-North Railroad

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are gathering in White Plains for a hearing focused on the Metro-North Railroad.

Friday morning's hearing is one of several planned by the state Senate as lawmakers look for ways to improve local transit systems.

Lawmakers say that while New York City's subway system may need the largest influx of funding, they want to address challenges facing Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road and mass transit in Buffalo and elsewhere in the state.

The hearings come just weeks before lawmakers plan to pass a new state budget. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for new tolls on motorists entering Manhattan as a way to encourage more commuters to use transit while also raising badly needed revenue for subway repairs and upgrades.