NY governor pardons dozens facing deportation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 29 individuals — many of whom faced the risk of deportation.

The Democratic governor pardoned 22 people and commuted the sentences of seven others on Monday, the final day of the year.

Many of those receiving a pardon were facing the possibility of deportation because of their criminal record. Cuomo says New York must stand up for its immigrant families as Republican President Donald Trump works to keep immigrants from coming to the U.S.

Cuomo's office says all of those receiving pardons have demonstrated their rehabilitation and have gone without committing any additional crimes. Officials say the seven individuals set to be released from prison have all turned their lives around by pursuing an education and working to help fellow inmates.