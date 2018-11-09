NY eyes plan to be first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Cuomo administration says New York state is taking steps that could make it the first state to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes.

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Friday that the Democrat is concerned about the rise in e-cigarette among young people, calling it an "emerging public health issue."

The New York Post first reported Thursday that the state Department of Health announced plans for regulations banning the sale or possession of flavored e-cigarettes. The regulations could then be adopted after a 60-day period of public comment.

The administration's plans come as the federal government readies policies requiring strict limits on sales of vaping products increasingly popular among teenagers.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed teenage use of e-cigarettes an "epidemic."