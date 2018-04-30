Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, Albany Times Union
Department of General Service workers patch potholes in the streets within Washington Park Friday April 13, 2018 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
Department of General Service workers patch potholes in the streets within Washington Park Friday April 13, 2018 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, Albany Times Union
Department of General Service workers patch potholes in the streets within Washington Park Friday April 13, 2018 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
Department of General Service workers patch potholes in the streets within Washington Park Friday April 13, 2018 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, Albany Times Union
An Albany city crew patches potholes along Liberty Street on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
An Albany city crew patches potholes along Liberty Street on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Photo: Will Waldron, Albany Times Union
A car splashes through water filled potholes on Hawkins St. between Brevator and Rosemont Sts. Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
A car splashes through water filled potholes on Hawkins St. between Brevator and Rosemont Sts. Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Potholes on Jennings Drive Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Potholes on Jennings Drive Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Cars navigate through potholes on Hackett Boulevard between Holland Ave. and Crown Terrace Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Cars navigate through potholes on Hackett Boulevard between Holland Ave. and Crown Terrace Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
A car navigates through potholes on Hackett Boulevard between Holland Ave. and Crown Terrace Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
A car navigates through potholes on Hackett Boulevard between Holland Ave. and Crown Terrace Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Earl Filkins, left, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
Earl Filkins, left, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are ... more
Water filled potholes on Hawkins St. between Brevator and Rosemont Sts. Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Water filled potholes on Hawkins St. between Brevator and Rosemont Sts. Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Albany, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Potholes in pavement directly in front of HoffmanOs Car Wash, on Route 9 near the Latham Circle Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
A pothole on New Scotland Ave. that was filled using the Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
A pothole on New Scotland Ave. that was filled using the Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Photo: Will Waldron
Potholes are filled along New Scotland Ave. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Potholes are filled along New Scotland Ave. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Photo: Will Waldron
Potholes along New Scotland Ave. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Potholes along New Scotland Ave. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Times Union)
Photo: Will Waldron
An Albany Department of General Services crew fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
An Albany Department of General Services crew fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before ... more
Rick Stamford, left, Earl Filkins, center, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
Rick Stamford, left, Earl Filkins, center, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in ... more
Rick Stamford, left, Earl Filkins, center, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
Rick Stamford, left, Earl Filkins, center, and Jeff Hunt, right, of the Albany Department of General Services fill potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in ... more
Jeff Hunt of the Albany Department of General Services fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
Jeff Hunt of the Albany Department of General Services fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air ... more
An Albany Department of General Services crew fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before an emulsion and fill are applied to cover the pothole. (Will Waldron/Times Union) less
Photo: Will Waldron
An Albany Department of General Services crew fills potholes along New Scotland Ave. using a Dura Patch process on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. The holes are first cleared with compressed air before ... more