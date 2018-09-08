NY-NJ train service halted overnight due to disabled trains

NEW YORK (AP) — Train service into and out of New York's Penn Station is operating with delays after two trains became disabled overnight and stranded hundreds of passengers.

A spokeswoman for New Jersey Transit says two trains became disabled in the Hudson River tunnels at around midnight Friday when overhead Amtrak wires dislodged.

She says about 1,000 passengers in the two trains were stranded for more than an hour until they were able to board rescue trains.

A passenger in one of the trains was treated for back pain.

Amtrak and NJ Transit service between New Jersey and New York Penn Station was suspended in both directions overnight.

Service resumed with delays by 9 a.m. Saturday.