NY-House-23-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in
the race for U.S. House District 23.
|TP
|PR
|Mitrano
|Reed
|Allegany
|33
|33
|4,243
|9,808
|Catargus
|55
|55
|8,211
|14,502
|Chataqua
|100
|100
|16,579
|24,134
|Chemung
|89
|89
|11,460
|16,108
|Ontario
|40
|40
|6,959
|7,441
|Schuyler
|19
|19
|2,901
|4,024
|Seneca
|27
|27
|5,029
|5,760
|Steuben
|85
|85
|11,331
|20,828
|Tioga
|31
|31
|4,810
|7,598
|Tompkins
|65
|65
|25,861
|8,361
|Yates
|18
|18
|3,111
|4,317
|Totals
|562
|562
|100,495
|122,881
AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:35
