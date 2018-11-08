https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NY-House-20-Cnty-13375153.php
NY-House-20-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in
the race for U.S. House District 20.
|TP
|PR
|Tonko
|Vitollo
|Albany
|319
|319
|74,634
|30,405
|Montgomery
|30
|30
|5,516
|4,296
|Rensselaer
|62
|62
|19,379
|9,508
|Saratoga
|119
|119
|32,434
|21,761
|Schenectdy
|102
|102
|32,362
|18,208
|Totals
|632
|632
|164,325
|84,178
AP Elections 11-08-2018 16:35
