NY Gov. Cuomo travels to Florida for labor meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making a rare out-of-state trip to Florida to attend a labor union convention.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is attending the winter conference of the Building & Construction Trades Council in Hollywood, Florida. He left New York on Wednesday and is expected back home Thursday.

Speaking on public radio before the trip, Cuomo noted his administration's involvement in several big construction projects, including new bridges, airports and train stations.

Cuomo seldom left the state early in his tenure as governor but has taken more trips in recent years, including repeated trips to Washington, D.C., in the past year and several trips to Puerto Rico as part of the state's effort to assist in the recovery following hurricanes in 2017.