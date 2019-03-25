Gov. Cuomo: Not enough for Democrats to be anti-Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats cannot rely on investigations and impeachment to topple Donald Trump and must instead beat the Republican president "on the merits," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

While the governor said ongoing state and federal investigations mean that Trump's legal jeopardy is not over, Cuomo said it won't be enough for his party to recapture the White House next year.

Cuomo predicted Trump and Republicans would seize on the Mueller report as a weapon against Democrats.

"The president isn't out of the woods, certainly from legal trouble," Cuomo said on WAMC radio. "... I think you're going to see Trump use the bully pulpit — with some justification — saying this was a tremendous waste of time and money and resources."

Cuomo was mentioned as a possible presidential candidate until he took his name out of the running, saying he plans to finish his third term. He's praised former Vice President Joe Biden's potential as a candidate, though Biden has yet to announce a campaign.

Democrats can beat Trump by debating him on policies important to every day Americans and showing they're more capable as leaders, Cuomo said.

"Just being anti-Trump is not going to be enough to win the election," he said. "We should beat him on the merits, because he's wrong on the merits."