NW Indiana man found dead beneath overturned lawn mower

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man was found dead beneath his overturned riding lawn mower hours after relatives saw him mowing around a pond.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Wilkening was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday on his Porter County property.

Relatives told investigators they had noticed Wilkening mowing grass around the pond about 9 p.m. Saturday with a zero-turn radius mower.

A few hours later, they noticed lights on in a pole barn and found him dead under the mower, which was at the base of a culvert on the rear of the property.

County Coroner Chuck Harrison says the county sheriff's department and other agencies are investigating Wilkening's death.