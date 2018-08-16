NV's first 2018 human case of West Nile virus in Lyon County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in northern Nevada have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

Carson City Health and Human Services said Thursday a resident of Lyon County diagnosed with the less severe from of the illness contracted the virus through mosquito bites out of state.

Mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in other parts of Nevada, including last month in Clark County and Washoe County. But health district officials say no other human cases have been confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control says most people infected don't show any symptoms, but about one in five develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. It says about one in 150 people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system. In rare cases, it can result in death.