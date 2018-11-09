https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NV-SecSt-Cnty-13376889.php
NV-SecSt-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the
race for Secretary of State.
|TP
|PR
|Araujo
|Cegavsk
|None
|Carson
|24
|24
|8,886
|13,124
|636
|Churchill
|19
|19
|2,117
|7,193
|259
|Clark Co
|1,138
|1,138
|334,708
|285,567
|18,277
|Douglas
|41
|41
|7,916
|17,167
|576
|Elko
|41
|41
|2,875
|11,768
|463
|Esmeralda
|5
|5
|57
|291
|21
|Eureka
|4
|4
|74
|649
|33
|Humboldt
|15
|15
|1,226
|4,102
|183
|Lander
|9
|9
|393
|1,585
|112
|Lincoln
|5
|5
|239
|1,610
|89
|Lyon
|41
|40
|5,648
|14,513
|606
|Mineral
|12
|12
|617
|1,067
|110
|Nye
|33
|33
|4,529
|12,212
|647
|Pershing
|6
|6
|432
|1,262
|61
|Storey
|15
|15
|727
|1,561
|66
|Washoe
|557
|557
|90,348
|91,786
|4,872
|White Pine
|11
|11
|590
|2,127
|170
|Totals
|1,976
|1,975
|461,382
|467,584
|27,181
AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:17
