https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NV-AtyGen-Cnty-13376873.php
NV-AtyGen-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the
race for Attorney General.
|TP
|PR
|Duncan
|Ford
|Hansen
|None
|Carson
|24
|24
|12,553
|8,371
|1,027
|696
|Churchill
|19
|19
|6,961
|1,805
|539
|262
|Clark Co
|1,138
|1,138
|274,466
|338,273
|18,487
|16,310
|Douglas
|41
|41
|16,965
|7,383
|931
|610
|Elko
|41
|41
|11,173
|2,842
|692
|397
|Esmeralda
|5
|5
|271
|57
|20
|21
|Eureka
|4
|4
|613
|73
|40
|28
|Humboldt
|15
|15
|3,957
|1,085
|307
|167
|Lander
|9
|9
|1,528
|345
|117
|94
|Lincoln
|5
|5
|1,491
|265
|106
|78
|Lyon
|41
|40
|14,351
|4,940
|952
|550
|Mineral
|12
|12
|1,009
|549
|130
|116
|Nye
|33
|33
|11,492
|4,521
|931
|477
|Pershing
|6
|6
|1,249
|346
|101
|60
|Storey
|15
|15
|1,469
|665
|113
|98
|Washoe
|557
|557
|89,825
|83,969
|7,586
|5,481
|White Pine
|11
|11
|2,040
|579
|144
|121
|Totals
|1,976
|1,975
|451,413
|456,068
|32,223
|25,566
AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:12
View Comments