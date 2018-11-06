0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent

Benton Howell, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jane Powdrell-Culbert, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 50

0 of 21 precincts - 0 percent

Matthew McQueen, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jarratt Applewhite, Ind 0 - 0 percent

District 51

0 of 22 precincts - 0 percent

Jeff Swanson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Rachel Black, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 52

0 of 15 precincts - 0 percent

Doreen Gallegos, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

David Cheek, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 53

0 of 11 precincts - 0 percent

Willie Madrid, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ricky Little, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 57

0 of 12 precincts - 0 percent

Billie Ann Helean, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jason Harper, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 59

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Greg Nibert, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Carl Swinney, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 60

0 of 16 precincts - 0 percent

Alexis Jimenez, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Tim Lewis, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 63

0 of 27 precincts - 0 percent

George Dodge, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Martin Zamora, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 67

0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent

Mark McDonald, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jackey Chatfield, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 68

0 of 14 precincts - 0 percent

Karen Bash, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Monica Youngblood, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-06-2018 12:43