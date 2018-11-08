https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NM-LndCom-Cnty-13372995.php
NM-LndCom-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the race for Land Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|GrcRchrd
|Lyons
|Lucero
|Bernalillo
|441
|441
|128,795
|91,628
|13,234
|Catron
|6
|6
|430
|1,283
|96
|Chaves
|55
|55
|4,541
|11,062
|943
|Cibola
|25
|25
|3,528
|2,919
|535
|Colfax
|19
|19
|1,896
|2,482
|271
|Curry
|37
|37
|2,608
|7,051
|464
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|172
|557
|60
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|33,347
|22,286
|3,625
|Eddy
|41
|41
|4,079
|10,831
|712
|Grant
|35
|35
|6,347
|4,737
|601
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|823
|708
|142
|Harding
|2
|2
|137
|313
|25
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|702
|730
|101
|Lea
|43
|43
|2,916
|10,172
|628
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|2,128
|5,220
|443
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|5,755
|3,748
|585
|Luna
|12
|12
|2,606
|3,099
|374
|McKinley
|62
|62
|11,102
|5,015
|1,477
|Mora
|11
|11
|1,493
|633
|156
|Otero
|41
|41
|5,480
|10,451
|1,003
|Quay
|12
|12
|881
|2,001
|184
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|8,158
|3,718
|696
|Roosevelt
|18
|18
|1,213
|3,128
|267
|Sandoval
|86
|86
|26,388
|24,734
|3,402
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|11,189
|23,169
|2,546
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|6,290
|2,318
|505
|SantaFe
|90
|90
|47,356
|16,016
|2,704
|Sierra
|9
|9
|1,617
|2,827
|261
|Socorro
|27
|27
|3,052
|2,567
|504
|Taos
|36
|36
|10,572
|2,849
|808
|Torrance
|16
|16
|1,606
|3,310
|370
|Union
|6
|6
|294
|1,091
|64
|Valencia
|41
|41
|9,278
|11,542
|1,491
|Totals
|1,492
|1,492
|346,779
|294,195
|39,277
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00
