https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NM-House-3-Cnty-13372989.php
NM-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Lujan
|McFall
|Manning
|Bernalillo
|10
|10
|5,693
|4,179
|656
|Colfax
|19
|19
|2,470
|1,932
|256
|Curry
|37
|37
|3,304
|6,403
|418
|Harding
|2
|2
|201
|244
|28
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|6,142
|3,071
|917
|McKinley
|58
|58
|12,461
|3,003
|869
|Mora
|11
|11
|1,788
|464
|72
|Quay
|12
|12
|1,300
|1,638
|137
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|9,883
|2,315
|484
|Roosevelt
|11
|11
|945
|1,388
|142
|Sandoval
|71
|71
|24,554
|17,426
|2,611
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|14,121
|19,716
|3,271
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|7,339
|1,543
|277
|SantaFe
|87
|87
|51,408
|9,948
|2,515
|Taos
|36
|36
|11,998
|1,870
|471
|Union
|6
|6
|465
|921
|61
|Totals
|524
|524
|154,072
|76,061
|13,185
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00
View Comments