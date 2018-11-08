NM-Gov-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the race for Governor.

TP PR LjnGrsh Pearce Bernalillo 441 441 146,467 89,784 Catron 6 6 510 1,318 Chaves 55 55 5,324 11,335 Cibola 25 25 3,957 3,124 Colfax 19 19 2,324 2,331 Curry 37 37 3,091 7,093 DeBaca 4 4 229 587 DonaAna 120 120 36,057 23,777 Eddy 41 41 4,612 11,157 Grant 35 35 7,043 4,750 Guadalupe 5 5 1,021 673 Harding 2 2 177 300 Hidalgo 6 6 783 835 Lea 43 43 3,066 10,817 Lincoln 22 22 2,622 5,213 LosAlamos 17 17 5,930 4,222 Luna 12 12 2,967 3,176 McKinley 62 62 12,913 5,139 Mora 11 11 1,664 678 Otero 41 41 6,420 10,609 Quay 12 12 1,142 1,935 RioArriba 42 42 9,319 3,447 Roosevelt 18 18 1,429 3,220 Sandoval 86 86 30,236 24,709 SanJuan 77 77 13,320 23,920 SanMiguel 28 28 6,961 2,228 SantaFe 90 90 52,301 14,259 Sierra 9 9 1,880 2,843 Socorro 27 27 3,601 2,658 Taos 36 36 11,705 2,662 Torrance 16 16 2,031 3,306 Union 6 6 412 1,049 Valencia 41 41 10,696 11,720 Totals 1,492 1,492 392,210 294,874

