By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Hldbrndt Small
Bernalillo 1 1 42 105
Catron 6 6 74 148
Chaves 55 55 469 1,069
Cibola 25 25 777 1,197
DeBaca 4 4 58 93
DonaAna 120 120 2,040 9,586
Eddy 41 41 536 963
Grant 35 35 992 3,181
Guadalupe 5 5 354 756
Hidalgo 6 6 157 355
Lea 43 43 377 476
Lincoln 22 22 185 521
Luna 12 12 413 941
McKinley 4 4 170 232
Otero 41 41 606 1,236
Roosevelt 8 8 82 84
Sierra 9 9 223 551
Socorro 27 27 709 777
Valencia 37 37 1,236 2,922
Totals 501 501 9,500 25,193

AP Elections 06-06-2018 11:00